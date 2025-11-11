Stars Hold On to Beat Seattle

The Dallas Stars were back at home after a quick jaunt to Nashville as part of a back-to-back. After defeating the Predators 5-4, the Stars then took on the Seattle Kraken for the first time this season. Which also includes the return of Mason Marchment to the American Airlines Center since being traded during the off-season.

It is no secret the Stars have had some issues with defense and allowing a ton of goals recently, while simultaneously scoring just as many goals. One could imagine the message going into tonight's game had something to do with eliminating the amount of goals that went in. However, once the puck dropped, the Stars found themselves trailing just three minutes into the game.

Although, the deflection from Jaden Schwartz was due to a nice play and hand-eye coordination than an error on Dallas' part. But just in the same rollercoaster fashion the last handful games have gone, the Stars would be right back in it. Kaapo Kakko was called for hooking and the Stars went on the man-advantage. After having to regroup, the Stars played tic-tac-toe and that left Wyatt Johnston all alone in front of Matt Murray, not a position anyone wants to be with a 21 year-old of that caliber in front of you. Of course he makes a great move and sinks the puck in the back of the net before the five minute mark into the game.

The rest of the period was mostly dominated by the Stars, spending lots of time in Seattle's zone. It was also filled with big hits, Marchment forgetting that his old pals were in green jerseys, was hitting anyone insight. Jason Robertson took exception to his hit and threw a big hit right back. None of them were bigger than Lian Bichsel absolutely clobbering Jordan Eberle near the blue line. In the final minute, Tyler Seguin caught a fortuitous puck that rolled through the wickets of Ryan Lindgren and was able to get a puck past Murray at in insane angle, giving Dallas the lead going into the second frame.

Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) on X

Oh that's nastttttty 😮‍💨

The second period was uneventful, in a good way, for the Stars. In the last four games, the Stars have allowed six goals, including four against the Anaheim Ducks. The Stars had another shot at the man-advantage which they failed to convert. However, they held the Kraken off the board when they found themselves in a 5-on-3 situation with Thomas Harley and Bichsel in the penalty box. Dallas still holds a one goal lead, but as we all know, a lot can happen in 20 minutes.

The Stars needed to hold on to the lead without drama in the last 20 minutes and they were able to do just that. About a minute in Rantanen and Matty Beniers both took a trip to the box, one for holding the stick and the other for holding. Then each team would both get a shot at the man-advantage and neither would convert. Seattle pulled Murray with just under two minutes left in the period, but the Stars were able to hold them off. And still unable to get an empty net goal, but they will take the two points.

Dallas heads north of the border to take on the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens before coming back home.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

Stars Power-Play Booms in Loss Against Anaheim

Stars Bank Another Point While Shorthanded

Stars Win Defensive Battle Against Capitals

Stars Send Forward to OHL