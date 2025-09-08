Poll: Who Will Be the First to Debut? 3 Red Wings Prospects to Watch

Exploring three Detroit Red Wings prospects that could make the jump to the NHL in the 2025-26 season.

The Detroit Red Wings have long been praised for building one of the NHL’s top prospect pools, and now, several young talents are reaching the point in their development where an NHL debut could be just around the corner.

With training camp approaching and roster spots potentially up for grabs, a handful of exciting prospects are looking to earn a shot. Amadeus Lombardi, a 2022 fourth-round pick, impressed with nearly a point-per-game pace in limited AHL action and could step in as a bottom-six center if injuries arise. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Nate Danielson, the ninth overall pick in 2023, who appears close to cracking the opening night lineup thanks to his rapid development and a relatively open competition at center. On the blue line, Shai Buium could follow a similar path to Carter Mazur, who impressed in Grand Rapids before earning his NHL debut later in the season. With Detroit’s defensive depth still in flux, Buium’s steady two-way play might make him a prime candidate for a mid-season call-up.

