3 Red Wings Prospects That Could Make NHL Debut This Season

Exploring three Detroit Red Wings prospects that could make the jump to the NHL in the 2025-26 season.

The Detroit Red Wings are known as having one of the best prospect pools in the NHL since starting their rebuild with some players finally getting to the point where they are old enough and have been developed to a point where they have the potential to make their NHL debut.

Whether it’s a highly touted first-rounder or a late-round gem turning heads in the AHL or overseas, the opportunity is there for fresh faces to earn a spot on the roster. With training camp around the corner and roster spots potentially up for grabs, here are three Red Wings prospects who could make their debut next season.

Amadeus Lombardi, C

Detroit's fourth-round pick back in 2022 has found his game this past season with a near point-per-game average with the Grand Rapids Griffins. The 22-year-old Newmarket native recorded 40 points, tying for fourth on the team in points with winger Sheldon Dries. His 19 goals was also tied for third on the team with former NHLer Austin Watson. This is all with Lombardi having played just 44 games compared to the others around him that played closer to the full 72-game AHL season. If an opportunity becomes available with an injury that would require the team to call up a center for the fourth line, we can count on Lombardi getting a chance to make his debut.

Nate Danielson, C

The most highly anticipated prospect in the pipeline could finally make his NHL debut in 2025 as the former ninth overall pick in 2023 NHL Draft showed signs of a relatively seamless transition to pro hockey last season. After recording 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 through 71 games, it's safe to say that if he continues to develop as fast as he is, we will likely see him in a Red Wings jersey in a just a few short months.

At least that's what EliteProspects thinks as they have the 20-year-old Alberta native projected to make Detroit's main roster for this season. The center position remains relatively open, with only Dylan Larkin, Marco Kasper, and Andrew Copp firmly ahead of him in the lineup for next season. We could see Danielson in the lineup as soon as October 9th versus the Montreal Canadiens.

Shai Buium, D

This appears to be a near identical case to Carter Mazur last season. After spending less than a handful of games following the conclusion of his junior career in Grand Rapids, Mazur got accamlated to the style of play and helped him focus his training for the following season. He would go on to play his first full season and impress the Red Wings. It wouldn't be until the following season however that Mazur would get the call 20 games into the season.

Buium has walked almost the same path as he excelled with the Griffins last season, playing big minutes and now has a full season of pro hockey under his belt. The Red Wings defense core is one of the weakest points on the team and is the most likely to see movement. If Buium can continue to impress like Mazur did in his third pro year, we can expect a call-up at some point in the season.

