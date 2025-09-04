Have Your Say: Do You Miss Red Wings Enforcers?

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Klim Kostin recently revealed he was asked to strictly play the role of on-ice enforcer, a role he didn't anticipate.

Over the last quarter-century, the on-ice sheriff has been slowly phased out of the game, which is now focused more on skill and speed rather than fights and physicality.

The Red Wings notably featured several enforcer-style players in their lineup throughout the years, including the late Bob Probert. More recently, the Red Wings featured the likes of Aaron Downey and Jordan Tootoo.

Would you like to see the Red Wings have a fourth line player known almost exclusively for dropping the gloves, or is that just based in reminiscing of a bygone era in the NHL?

