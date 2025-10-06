Have Your Say: Red Wings Justified In Waiving Justin Holl and Erik Gustafsson?

The Detroit Red Wings gave a major indication on Sunday as to what their potential Opening Night lineup on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens could look like, and it began with the waiving of two veteran defensemen.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Justin Holl, who was signed to a three year contract in 2023, and Erik Gustafsson, signed to a two year contract in 2024, were both placed on waivers.

This essentially means that one of the final spots on the Detroit blue line could go to either to 2023 first round draft selection Axel Sandin-Pellikka, or newcomer veteran Travis Hamonic, who was signed to a one year contract during the offseason.

Red Wings fans, did Yzerman make the correct decision in placing both Holl and Gustafsson on waivers?

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

Follow Michael Whitaker On X