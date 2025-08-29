The Detroit Red Wings are hoping for big things out of Swedish defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka, whom they selected in the opening round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Having already racked up numerous accolades while representing Sweden in internationanl play, he's now gotten his first taste of North American professional hockey as a member of the Grand Rapids Griffins, and will likely begin the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season with the club barring an incredible showing in Red Wings Training Camp and exhibition play.

What are the chances that he earns a roster spot with the Red Wings for the start of the new season?

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites.