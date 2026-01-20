Steve Yzerman reached a historic milestone exactly 20 years ago on Tuesday, recording his 1,000th career assist as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in overtime. With his assist on Mathieu Dandenault’s game-winning goal, Yzerman became just the ninth player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-assist mark, further solidifying his place among hockey’s all-time greats.
The game itself was tightly contested, with both teams trading goals and momentum throughout regulation. Yzerman’s presence on the ice was a key factor in the Red Wings’ ability to find the decisive play in overtime. His vision and passing ability allowed Dandenault to capitalize on the opportunity, giving Detroit the victory and marking a historic personal achievement for Yzerman.
This milestone adds to an already impressive career. By the end of the 2001-02 season, Yzerman had recorded 13 goals and 35 assists for 48 points in 52 games, continuing to demonstrate his skill as both a scorer and a playmaker. His career total of 1,063 assists places him among the top ten in NHL history, highlighting his consistency and longevity in the league.
Yzerman’s 1,000th assist is a reflection of his leadership and dedication to the game, as well as his ability to create scoring opportunities for teammates over more than a decade in the NHL.
