After leaving Detroit and joining the Washington Capitals, Fedorov delivered one of his most dramatic clutch goals in a playoff series against the New York Rangers. In Game 7, with the series on the line, Fedorov fired a quick wrister over Henrik Lundqvist’s shoulder late in the third period to give Washington a decisive lead. This goal became one of the defining moments of his later career, demonstrating that even after leaving Detroit he could still produce at the highest level in critical playoff situations.