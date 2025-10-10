"We Earned Those": Todd McLellan Says Red Wings Deserved Fan Boos After 5-1 Loss

Throughout his first Training Camp as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, Todd McLellan emphasized the importance of mental fortitude and responding the right way when things inevitably go wrong over the course of an 82-game season.

The Red Wings didn't live up to his message in their Home Opener on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens, surrendering five unanswered goals after taking an early 1-0 lead as part of a 5-1 setback.

As the seconds ticked off the clock in the third period, there was a noticeable smattering of boos from the fans who hadn't already gotten a head start on the traffic.

Afterward, McLellan said that that reaction was deserved.

"We earned the Bronx boos or whatever you want to call it, we earned those," McLellan said. "And it's up to us to fix it. If we just play fundamentally sound hockey, we wouldn't be putting ourselves in that situation. Until we get that down and get it back in it's box if you will, we'll have trouble winnings games."

Several of the Canadiens goals were a result of the Red Wings not playing the kind of fundamentally sound hockey that McLellan alluded to.

Montreal generated several odd-man rushes in the opening 20 minutes, capitalizing first on a partial breakaway after a missed defensive assignment that led to a Zack Bolduc goal, then on a two-on-one rush where Oliver Kapanen converted off a pass from Alex Newhook.

After two more goals from the Canadiens in the second period, goaltender John Gibson, who was making his Red Wings debut after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in an offseason trade, was pulled in favor of Cam Talbot.

Defenseman Moritz Seider explained that despite the messages from McLellan during Training Camp and the pre-season, they were unable to execute the way they wanted to against the Canadiens.

"We talked about it so many times during Camp, and we just couldn't find a way to prevent the chances and make it happen on the other side," Seider said. "It's kind of tough that way, but we just have to regroup. Obviously it's a long year, and hopefully it's just a bump in the road."

The Red Wings will have their work cut out for them as they next face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night in what will be another raucous atmosphere at Little Caesars Arena.

