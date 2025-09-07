After Jab At Red Wings, Klim Kostin Hopes To Play For Former Club

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Klim Kostin expected to play a role in the team’s offense after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers during the 2023 offseason.

His time in Detroit was relatively short, as he skated in only 33 games in a Red Wings uniform before being traded to the San Jose Sharks.

Now an unrestricted free agent, Kostin recently criticized Detroit’s former coaching staff, claiming they told him his only role was to act as an enforcer.

Ex-Red Wing Klim Kostin Points the Finger At Former Detroit Coaching Staff

Throughout their history, the Detroit Red Wings have featured several players known not only for the punishing physicality they brought with their fists but also for their scoring ability.

"I was counting on a different role, I signed the contract hoping to play, but after I arrived they made it clear: your job is to fight," he explained. "It was a shock for me. They left no room for maneuver."

Kostin reaffirmed his desire to continue his career in the NHL, and said he'd love to once again play for the Oilers, going so far as to say that he wanted "to die on the ice for the fans".

"In Edmonton, I wanted to die on the ice for the fans," he said. "There are rumors that the Oilers might make an offer too. Of course, this is my dream. They say you can’t step into the same river twice, but I would like to try my luck again. This is the place where I felt most comfortable and was myself."

Kostin was the final pick of the first round in the 2017 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues and appeared in 46 games with the club over parts of five seasons. In October 2022, he was traded to the Oilers in exchange for Dmitri Samorukov.

During the 2022–23 season, Kostin played 57 games for Edmonton, recording 11 goals and 10 assists. He also provided depth scoring in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, adding three goals and two assists during the Oilers’ run to the Western Conference Final.

He was then acquired by the Red Wings that offseason and subsequently signed to a two-year, $4 million contract. Following his trade to the Sharks, he scored a total of six goals with 11 assists in 54 total games.

With his contract now expired, Kostin continues to wait and see whether he’ll get another opportunity in the NHL and if the Oilers will honor his wish for a return.

