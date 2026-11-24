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"Definitely Excited": Kirby Dach Embracing New Opportunity With Red Wings
Nov 24, 2026 10:49 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 10:49 PM
New Detroit Red Wings forward Kirby Dach, acquired in the Dylan Larkin trade, said that he admired the way that Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg played while watching their careers.
Not only did the Detroit Red Wings officially close the uncomfortable chapter of former captain Dylan Larkin by trading him to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday evening, but they also received multiple assets in return.
As part of the deal, the Red Wings received former No. 3 overall selection Kirby Dach, who was taken in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks before he was later moved to the Canadiens.
For Dach, it's been a whirlwind process as he made his way to the Motor City following the deal, but his new teammates have made it a smooth transition.
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”It's definitely been a whirlwind, trying to pack everything I need and to get here, but it's been awesome," he said. "The guys have been great - everybody has welcomed me with open arms. It's exciting.
“I'm definitely excited for the opportunity here to win some hockey games and be part of such a historic hockey franchise like the Red Wings."
Dach said that growing up, he was a fan of the way that Red Wings icons Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg, their two most important forwards during their most recent Stanley Cup win of 2008, played the game.
”I was a big fan of Datsyuk and Zetterberg from that era of the Red Wings,” Dach said. ”I loved the way they played, especially the way Datsyuk was able to steal pucks and take pucks from people and protect it. It's something I tried to emulate in my game when I was younger, and I'm going to try and continue that.”
Having already played with him once before while with the Blackhawks, forward Alex DeBrincat alluded to Dach's puck-protection skills.
”The way he holds onto the puck, he's a big body and can really protect the puck well, he has a lot of high-end skill,” DeBrincat said of Dach. ”We're excited to bring him in here and see what he can do.”
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Detractors will point to the fact that Dach's numbers aren't typical for a player selected as high as he was in the NHL Draft. His best offensive season came with Montreal in 2022-23, when he scored 14 goals.
Numerous injuries have also limited his availability over the years, as he's appeared in just 176 of the last 410 games.
None of that matters now, according to head coach Todd McLellan, who, along with the rest of the organization, will make his own determination about Dach moving forward.
“Everybody else has an opinion - Chicago will, Montreal will, somebody, some other team; it doesn’t matter to us," McLellan said. "We bring a new player in, and it's a fresh start. We get to formulate our own opinion, and that’s how we approach it.”
“Now he has an opportunity.”
That opportunity will come on Wednesday evening in his Red Wings debut; during Tuesday's practice, he skated on a line with J.T. Compher and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård.
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