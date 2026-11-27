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Friedman: With Ties To Mats Sundin, Simon Edvinsson Could Be Willing To Sign With Maple Leafs
Nov 27, 2026 1:38 AMPublished Nov 27, 2026 1:38 AM
Updated Nov 27, 2026 1:45 AM
We are now just days away from the Dec. 1 deadline by which unsigned RFA Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson must agree to a new contract or become ineligible to play during the 2026-27 NHL campaign.
The Red Wings and Edvinsson have been locked in an awkward standoff dating back to before the current campaign began. The Swedish blueliner reported to training camp in September despite not having a contract and participated in non-scrimmage drills with his teammates.
However, frustrated by the lack of progress on a new deal, Edvinsson returned to Sweden before eventually coming back to North America and skating in both Boston and Nashville. His locker in the club's dressing room at Little Caesars Arena has since been occupied by Andreas Englund.
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What are the chances Edvinsson would sign a contract with Detroit's divisional rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs, if the Red Wings were to trade him there? According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, those chances are good.
“I’ve heard that Edvinsson is willing to sign there (Toronto)," Friedman said on his latest '32 Thoughts' podcast.
"I know there's some people out there who say he'll only sign with Toronto, or that's all he wants to sign with," Friedman continued. "I know that's been all over the interwebs. I don't believe that's true," he said. "I think there are other places he will sign. But I do think he does have interest in Toronto. I just don't know if they can win this."
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Friedman also points to a particular Swedish connection that Edvinsson happens to share with a well-known former Maple Leafs captain and current executive, Mats Sundin. Edvinsson's agent, J.P. Barry, represented Sundin during his Hall of Fame career.
"And I think one of the reasons is his agent, J.P. Barry, one of his longest and most beloved clients, was Mats Sundin," Friedman said. "So, you know, like there would be a familiarity there."
The Red Wings have already taken care of one major cloud hanging over the organization with Sunday evening's trade of former captain Dylan Larkin. For Edvinsson to play for the Maple Leafs, however, a deal would first need to be worked out with GM John Chayka, who has already shown a willingness to make shrewd transactions.
Edvinsson, selected sixth overall by the Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Draft, had developed into Detroit's second-best defenseman behind Moritz Seider.
While it's not exactly clear what the holdup is in getting a new contract signed, it remains a mystery how what initially appeared to be a layup of a situation for the Red Wings has now turned into a test of wills with the clock ticking away.
On Monday, Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff said that things remained "status quo" with regard to Edvinsson; in October, Horcoff said that he had absolutely no intention of trading him, and that his preference was to get him signed.
Edvinsson's fate in the NHL for this season will be officially decided by Tuesday afternoon next week.
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