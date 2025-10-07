Good News, Bad News For Several Former Red Wings Players

The 2025-26 NHL Season is officially just hours away now, as the campaign begins for a handful of teams on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings remain on the presipace of their centennial season, which begins on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

There will be a massive youth injection into the roster in Detroit, as notable Steve Yzerman draft selections like Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Emmitt Finnie, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård all made the cut.

While these players are starting their careers in Detroit, a handful of notable former Red Wings players have learned their fate for the upcoming season.

To begin with, former Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman, who was traded last offseason to the San Jose Sharks and was later flipped again to the Edmonton Oilers, cashed in big time. He inked a seven-year contract worth $7 million per season, a total of $49 million.

Walman was acquired by the Oilers at last season's NHL Trade Deadline, and helped Edmonton to a second straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, a series they ultimately lost yet again to the Florida Panthers; Walman contributed two goals with eight assists in 22 postseason games.

However, the news received by former Red Wings Robby Fabbri and James Reimer wasn't as positive.

Both players were released from their respective Professional Tryout Agreements. Fabbri had been attempting to earn a contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Reimer was trying to do the same with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team he spent the first several seasons of his career with, including an appearance in the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fabbri played twice during the recently-completed pre-season against the Red Wings, scoring a goal. He was acquired by the Red Wings in November 2019 from the St. Louis Blues for Jacob de la Rose, and would go on to play the next five seasons in Detroit.

Meanwhile, Reimer played the second half for Toronto of the thrilling 6-5 overtime victory by the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. He played a lone campaign with Detroit in 2023-24, winning 11 games and posting a .904 save percentage.

