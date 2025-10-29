Michigan Hockey Dominates: Top Three NCAA Teams All From Great Lakes State

The “State of Hockey” crown is increasingly leaning toward Michigan, as the current top three teams in NCAA hockey all hail from the Wolverine State. Fueled by new recruits and impactful transfers, the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines hold the top two spots in the national rankings, while defending national champions Western Michigan Broncos remain firmly in the mix at third.

The Spartans have kicked off the season with just one loss, sitting at 5-1-0, while the Wolverines boast an even stronger 7-1-0 record. Both programs have claimed notable victories, including Michigan State’s back-to-back wins over the perennial powerhouse Boston University Terriers, outscoring them 8-5 across the two games, including an overtime triumph.

State now aims to carry this momentum into Big Ten play, with upcoming matchups against 2026 NHL top prospect Gavin McKenna and fourth-ranked Penn State, Notre Dame, and 14th-ranked Wisconsin. The Spartans' success early on is largely due to their stellar recruiting class that saw NHL-drafted talents like Porter Martone and Cayden Lindstrom join a mix of five- and four-star prospects.

Michigan has also impressed, taking down top-ranked opponents such as seventh-ranked Providence in consecutive games and following that up with a sweep of Robert Morris. One of the season’s most anticipated showdowns saw the Wolverines face off against Western Michigan, a clash of in-state powerhouses. Michigan opened with a stunning 4-0 shutout, only for Western to bounce back with a 5-2 victory in the rematch.

As they head into conference play, the Wolverines face challenging road games against Notre Dame and Penn State, with a home series against Wisconsin sandwiched in between. Puck Prep recently ranked Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class as the best in the country, highlighting an impressive haul that includes four five-star recruits and top prospects like Malcolm Spence and Jack Ivankovic.

The Broncos got off to a rocky start, dropping their season opener 3-2 to Ferris State, but quickly recovered with a 6-4 victory in the second game of the series. Aside from a loss to Michigan, Western Michigan has cruised through wins over ranked opponents like UMass Lowell. They now face a tougher stretch with games against St. Cloud State and a rematch of last year’s Frozen Four semifinal in a home back-to-back versus the Denver Pioneers.

If Michigan’s top programs maintain their current pace while fending off rising challengers like Penn State and Boston University, the state could have more contenders than ever in the hunt for a national title. Michigan hockey fans may be looking at a season that cements their state as the epicenter of college hockey once again.

