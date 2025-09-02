Pavel Datsyuk’s Humorous Response To Jersey Retirement Speculation In Detroit

We may never see another player quite like former Detroit Red Wings dynamic forward Pavel Datsyuk, a 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who also recently bid goodbye to competitive hockey by hosting the “The Magic Game” in his hometown of Yekaterinburg.

The name of the event was a clear nod to the nickname affectionately given to him by Red Wings fans, the “Magic Man,” and it featured numerous past and present Russian NHL players. It concluded with a special lap by Datsyuk around the ice, waving goodbye during a roaring ovation from the crowd in attendance at UMMC Arena

Last month, the Red Wings announced that Hall of Famer and former teammate Sergei Fedorov will be honored with his iconic No. 91 jersey being raised to the rafters at Little Caesars Arena before a January game in the upcoming 2025–26 season.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Datsyuk was asked whether he thought that his No. 13 he wore for his entire career in Detroit could be next on the list to be permanently retired, and in his typical fashion, he responded with humor.

"I think there aren’t many players in North America who want to take number 13 anyway," he said. "After all, they don’t even count the 13th floor in buildings there."

Datsyuk’s career was defined by his dazzling stickhandling, which often left opponents looking completely outmatched.

During his time with the Red Wings, he won the Stanley Cup twice and helped lead the team to within one game of a second consecutive championship in 2009.

He also captured the Selke Trophy multiple times as the NHL’s best defensive forward and was a Hart Trophy finalist as the league’s Most Valuable Player during the 2008–09 season.

Despite his long list of accomplishments, Datsyuk admitted shortly after the announcement of Fedorov’s impending jersey retirement that he didn't think much about his own potential jersey retirement, and that he wouldn’t be bothered if another player eventually wore No. 13 for the Red Wings.

“I’ve never really thought about it. Sometimes people ask me… Sometimes the thought crosses my mind, but nothing concrete," he said in early August. "If I went to every game and looked up at the rafters, that would be different. But what if someone takes number 13 now and plays really well? Then they’ll remember me even more often. So I’d be happy if someone played well wearing 13 in Detroit.”

It wouldn't be a surprise if Datsyuk makes an appearance at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12 for Fedorov’s jersey retirement ceremony, which will likely feature several of his former teammates who now work within the organization, including Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom, Kris Draper, and Kirk Maltby.

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites.