Red Wings Announce Initial Schedule for Centennial Jersey Nights

The 2025-26 NHL season is a special one for the Detroit Red Wings, as it officially marks a full century of play.

The entire theming of the campaign will be centered around the centennial celebration of the winningest U.S.-based NHL franchise, and to that end, the Red Wings released their special alternate centennial uniforms they'll be wearing on select dates this season.

The Red Wings have announced that the uniforms will be worn in each of their first two home games at Little Caesars Arena, both against fellow Original Six opponents.

Detroit will face the Montreal Canadiens in the regular season opener on Oct. 9, followed by a matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 11. In both games, the Red Wings will take the ice in their newly released centennial uniforms.

“Red Wings fans have long embraced the Winged Wheel, and we wanted our Centennial uniform to commemorate its legacy,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment via the Red Wings official website. “This design honors the traditions that make Red Wings hockey truly distinctive, while incorporating meaningful details to celebrate this remarkable milestone in a way that stays authentic to Detroit. It recognizes the outstanding players, the defining moments and above all, the devoted fans who have shaped us into who we are today. We believe this uniform will serve as a powerful reminder of our history, while inspiring anticipation for the memorable moments yet to come.”

The new look incorporates elements from past uniforms the Red Wings have worn throughout their history, including when they were initially known as the Cougars and Falcons.

