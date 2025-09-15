Red Wings Collapse Late, Fall 6-5 to Stars in Chaotic Game 2 of Prospect Showcase

The Detroit Red Wings surrendered a two-goal lead late in the third period, falling 6-5 to the Dallas Stars in a chaotic Game 2 of the 2025 NHL Prospect Games, marked by multiple lead changes.

The Detroit Red Wings fall 6-5 to the Dallas Stars in the second game of the 2025 NHL Prospect Showcase. The game was eventful with multiple lead changes and some prospects stood out with impact performances in a high-scoring affair.

Detroit's offense was coming off a stellar 6-2 win over the Stars in the first game of the showcase, highlighted by goals from some of the Red Wings top prospects in Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Shai Buium, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Amadeus Lombardi. Game two of the showcase saw more standout performances for Buium and Lombardi as Buium scored once again and Lombardi contributed three key assists on the Red Wings first and fifth goals scored by Buium and Becher respectively.

Red Wings Scoring Stats:

Amadeus Lombardi - 3A

Carson Bantle - 1G, 1A

Nate Danielson - 1G

Shai Buium - 1G

Liam Kilfoil - 1G

Ondrej Becher - 1G

Alexandre Doucet - 1A

Justice Christensen - 1A

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard - 1A

Axel Sandin-Pellikka - 1A

Vincent Collard - 1A

Will Murphy - 1A

The ice was tilted from the start for Dallas as in the first 36 seconds, the Stars jumped on a turnover by Brandsegg-Nygard and converted it into a quick early goal.

The Stars maintained pressure for the start of the first period and capitalized on another costly error. Detroit 2024 third round pick Ondrej Becher dished the puck into the middle of the Red Wings end to an unprepared Wyatt Kennedy, a free agent invitee, who turns the puck over as the Stars rush in and score another quick goal.

Detroit needed their established players to start making an impact and it started with Lombardi. The Red Wings 2022 fourth round pick passed the puck into the slot, with the help of a couple lucky bounces, to Griffins forward Carson Bantle, who makes a heads up play and moves the puck behind to a wide open Buium, who fires off a one-timer for Detroit's first goal of the game.

Bantle showcased his talents as a steady netfront presence on the Red Wings second goal as he used his large 6-foot-5 frame in front of the Stars goaltender and was in the perfect spot when a blueline shot from Lombardi hits the post and bounces right to him for an easy goal.

The game was tied but with several free agent invites looking to make their mark, Liam Kilfoil made his after entering the Stars zone on a fastbreak one-on-two opportunity. He speeds his way past the Stars defender and provides himself enough space for a backhand shot that goes off the crossbar and in for a highlight reel goal.

One of the player every Red Wings fan was looking out for 2023 ninth overall pick Nate Danielson. The 20-year-old center added to the Red Wings scoring frenzy by showing off his high-end shooting ability as he entered the Stars end by cutting through a Stars winger and defender before firing off a top shelf shot from the high slot.

The Red Wings felt in control but the game started to slip when entering the third period with the Stars on the man advantage. Detroit got the penalty late in the second and allowed Dallas to go into the intermission with a play in mind and it led to a quick goal to start the third. The Stars battled to keep the puck in the Red Wings end and turned away a breakout attempt while turning it into a quick two-on-one in the Detroit end. A quick cross zone pass into a one-timer helped Dallas cut the lead to one.

Danielson helped extended the lead back to two by making a smart play in the Dallas end by drawing a Stars defender low into the zone before turning and dishing the puck to Becher, who makes up for his mistake on the first Dallas goal by putting the Red Wings up 5-3 in the middle of the third.

Things got worrisome when minutes later, the Stars quickly responded by crashing the net. Recent 2025 third round pick goaltender Michal Pradel had the crease for Detroit and couldn't find the puck as a Stars winger corralled the loose puck in the chaos to cut the lead back to one.

The Red Wings were on the heels and it showed in the middle of the third. The offense was caught deep in the Dallas zone, and the Stars quickly capitalized by scooping up an errant puck near the blue line, sparking a fast-break opportunity. With no Detroit forward in sight, Dallas enters the Red Wings zone on a four-on-two with a few quick passes and a quick shot from the face off dot leading to the Stars game-tying goal at 5-5 with time still left in the period.

Detroit was running out of steam due to the sustained pressure from Dallas towards the end of the period with the Stars finishing the group in the final minutes. A Stars forward worked the puck low with two Red Wings on his tail. He quickly fires a puck into the slot where an uncovered Stars winger grabs the puck with three Red Wings watching as he fires a quick one-timer for the go-ahead goal.

The game highlighted issues with both teams' young prospects, particularly their struggles to maintain offensive pressure and effectively break down sustained momentum from the opposition. Both sides had trouble executing clean breakouts, often failing to shake off the opposing forecheck. This prevented them from getting fresh legs on the ice and forcing the other team to reset from their own end, instead allowing rushes to restart from the neutral zone or even deep in the offensive zone.

For the Red Wings, several prospects particularly struggled with their breakout ability in the final stretch. They were unable to relieve the relentless pressure from the Stars, which ultimately proved costly. After holding a two-goal lead heading into the third period, Detroit’s young roster couldn’t withstand the momentum shift, leading to a come-from-behind win for Dallas.

The two-game Prospect Showcase offered fans a sneak peek at some of the rising talent in the Red Wings system, just ahead of Training Camp kicking off this Thursday in Traverse City. The event gave supporters a chance to get familiar with young players, who will be competing for roster spots in the upcoming season.

