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"Solid, Good-Checking Game": Red Wings Happy With Effort In 2-0 Shutout Win
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Nov 28, 2026 12:42 AMPublished Nov 28, 2026 12:42 AM
The Detroit Red Wings have picked up consecutive victories thanks to Friday afternoon's 2-0 shutout victory over the Blue Jackets in Columbus.
The Detroit Red Wings have now won consecutive games thanks to their 2-0 shutout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday afternoon.
Forward J.T. Compher scored for the second time in as many games, while goaltender John Gibson stopped all 18 shots he faced for his first blanking of the campaign.
The Red Wings, who had beaten the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Wednesday evening, faced Columbus on Friday afternoon without the chance to skate in the morning.
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For Compher, picking up two points was huge, especially in the wake of the unusual scheduling.
"It's huge, especially these afternoon games where you don't skate in the morning," said Compher, who now has five goals on the season. "It was kind of a weirder schedule; you just have to be ready. I think we did a pretty good job of being ready to go in the first period."
After dropping seven of their previous eight games, the Red Wings have responded with consecutive solid outings, not allowing themselves to be fooled by the subpar records of Vancouver and Columbus.
"It's about being proud of our game. I feel like the last two nights we've played, we've had efforts to be proud of," Compher said. "Really good things, but there are always things we can clean up, I'm sure we'll talk about it tomorrow. But every team in this League is capable of playing well, so you can't take it easy; you have to be ready to go every single night."
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Gibson came through with his first shutout since last season, a welcome sight for a goaltender who had struggled through much of the first two months of the campaign, much like he did a year ago.
"Gibby played unbelievable, really good game by him," Compher said. "And once we got a lead, I think we played much better with the lead in the third period. We were more on our toes, and then we went and got an insurance goal to go up by two instead of sitting back, like we've done in the past."
For head coach Todd McLellan, he appreciated how Gibson was there to shut down the chances Columbus got during the afternoon.
"I thought there were some ups and downs, but when the downs were around, Gibby was there and played extremely well," McLellan said of his impressions of the game. "The ups were playing as a group of five who were pretty well connected."
I thought we played a pretty solid, good checking game. We were patient and scored when we got our chances."
Additionally, McLellan was pleased to see Compher rewarded for his solid positional play with goals in consecutive contests.
"J.T. has played really well," McLellan said. "He's smart on both sides of the puck, and it's good to see him rewarded for good positional hockey."
The Red Wings will return home to host the Nashville Predators on Saturday evening.
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