"He Just Gets Better and Better": Lucas Raymond Lauded By Red Wings Teammates After Milestone Goal

While the Detroit Red Wings found themselves trailing by a 2-0 score in the opening 20 minutes of play of Saturday evening's game against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs, they put in the work to make sure they didn't suffer the same fate as their disappointing 5-1 setback on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Red Wings roared back to life in the second period, scoring three times to take the lead, followed by another go-ahead goal in the third period shortly after Toronto re-tied the score en route to a 6-3 victory, their first of their centennial campaign.

The fingerprints of Lucas Raymond were all over the win, as he scored not only the game-tying goal in the second period, but also the third period go-ahead marker that ultimately stood up as the game-winner.

Raymond's second goal was also a milestone tally, as it was the 100th of his NHL career - not a bad way to start a season in which he was named one of two alternate team captains.

Red Wings forward Patrick Kane, who scored Detroit's initial go-ahead goal in the second period, had no shortage of praise for Raymond in the dressing room following the game.

"I think he's just progressing every day, every game. Each year I've been here, he just gets better and better," Kane said of Raymond. "The thing you love about him is that he wants to be the best. He puts the work in, whether its during practice or off the ice. He's always finding ways to better himself, so he's been really impressive since I've been here."

Raymond said that while he wasn't initially aware that his second goal was his 100th career tally, it's always fun to light the lamp and he has no intention of slowing down.

"It's fun, obviously. I didn't know about it, but it's cool, you know. You don't take that stuff for granted, and it's always fun to score. I'd like to keep that going."

When asked what he thinks of such high praise from a bonafide Hall of Fame player like Kane, Raymond instead talked about what Kane's presence and leadership means to the club as a whole.

"It's fun, Kaner is huge for us, not just the stuff everyone sees on the ice but off the ice with his leadership," he said. "It's fun to see the work he puts in every day, and it's great for young guys to come in and just be able to watch a guy like that. I remember when he came in, that was what stood out for me right away."

Last season, Raymond established a new career-high in points with 80, a number he could very well blow past this campaign.

