"It's Getting Better and Better": Elmer Söderblom Beams After Two-Goal Performance

The annual Red & White game for the Detroit Red Wings was played in a non-traditional location this time around, as it was moved from Center I.C.E. Arena in Traverse City, where the Red Wings hold Training Camp, to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, the home of their AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.

It was a prime opportunity for multiple young players within the Red Wings system to play in a game environment against NHL players, albeit their potential future Detroit teammates.

The performance of forward Elmer Söderblom, who initially made the Red Wings roster to begin the 2022-23 NHL season but has spent the majority of his time since then with the Griffins, was what especially stood out on Sunday afternoon.

Söderblom scored twice for Team White in front of a sellout crowd of just over 10,000 fans in what was the first Red Wings game in the venue since 2011. It's also a building that he knows well from his time with the Griffins.

Söderblom was thrilled to be back on the ice in Grand Rapids, noting the rocking atmosphere.

"It was real fun, it was fun to see all the fans here, a full crowd and it was unbelievable," a grinning Söderblom said afterward.

Following an intense three days of Training Camp in Traverse City, Söderblom feels that the team as a whole is shaking off the rust from the several months of the offseason.

"It feels like I've been ramping up a bit and the pices are coming together more and more," he said. "Always a little rusty from the summer with, game-wise, habits and stuff. That's why I think it's important for us to scrimmage and get some games going, I think that will really help the guys get into the habits again."

"For me personally, it feels like it's getting better and better."

It was Söderblom who scored his first career NHL goal on Opening Night in October 2022 with his parents in attendance at Little Caesars Arena; the goal also happened to be the first tally of the Red Wings' season.

A 2019 Draft selection (159th overall) by the Red Wings, Söderblom signed two-year, $1.125 million extension with Detroit on July 2. He scored four goals with seven assists in 26 games with the Red Wings last season after being called up from the Griffins.

Naturally, he's looking forward to making more of an impact this season.

"It felt really good to play some games last year and show what I can do, so coming into this year feels a little bit more (knowing) what I should do, and know my role and what I can bring to the team," he said. "I'm just trying to bring my game, do the things that I do good, and just make an impact that way."

