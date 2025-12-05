Red Wings' Carter Mazur Remains Without Timeline For Return After Latest Injury

The Detroit Red Wings organization suffered a significant setback in late October as blue chip prospect Carter Mazur was sidelined with a lower-body injury sustained during practice.

The news is particularly disheartening for the Jackson, Michigan native, who had spent the off-season recovering from an elbow injury he sustained just 17 seconds into his NHL debut last March. Mazur had long dreamed of playing for his hometown team, working tirelessly to overcome injuries and prove himself worthy of a spot on the Red Wings’ roster.

Mazur was expected to join fellow rookies Emmitt Finnie and Nate Danielson this season. While he narrowly missed making the NHL lineup and was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins, he immediately showcased his determination and skill. In just his first five games with the Griffins, Mazur recorded four goals and two assists for six points.

Unfortunately, his momentum was abruptly halted by the latest injury. The Grand Rapids Griffins confirmed to The Hockey News on Friday that Mazur still does not have a timetable for his return.

In an off-season interview, Mazur reflected on the challenges of his previous injury and the drive that fuels his career. "It's been my dream ever since I was a little kid to play for the Detroit Red Wings, so just to get the taste of it was kind of a good thing, and it just makes me want to work even harder to get back there,” he said.

Mazur’s journey to the professional ranks has been impressive. The former Denver Pioneer recorded 75 points in 81 games during his college career and helped lead the program to a NCAA National Championship in 2022. Transitioning to the AHL, Mazur continued his impact on the ice, tallying 28 goals and 30 assists for 58 points in 86 games over two seasons.

Despite his offensive numbers, Mazur sees himself primarily as a gritty, physical player who brings energy and toughness to his team. He has often cited Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett as one of his NHL inspirations, appreciating the mix of skill and intensity Bennett brings to the ice.

As the Red Wings and Griffins wait for updates on Mazur’s recovery, fans and teammates alike hope to see the hometown prospect return to the ice stronger than ever, continuing his pursuit of an NHL career with the team he has long admired.

