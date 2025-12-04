"Would Be Really Cool": Patrick Kane Would Love Mike Modano In Attendance For Milestone Achievement

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane, a bonafide first-ballot future Hall of Fame player and arguably the greatest American-born forward in NHL history, is closing in on yet another milestone in his illustrious career.

With 1,359 career points, Kane trails Mike Modano by just 16 points (1,374) for the most by an American-born player in NHL history. He inched closer to Modano's record and actually tied him in a key category in the process.

During Detroit's 5-4 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday evening, Kane registered a pair of assists and equaled Modano's mark of 358 career multi-point games.

As he moves closer to becoming the highest-scoring U.S. player in NHL history, Kane said that he would love it if Modano were to be in attendance to watch his record be broken.

"It would be really cool, I've been a big fan of Mike since his playing days," Kane explained earlier in the week. "When I met him when I came into the League, it was really a surreal moment for me. Loved the way he played, his flair and style, his jersey flapping when he was skating, and just how effortless he played."

"His highlights were something I watched growing up, so it would be cool to have him in attendance."

Modano himself indicated that he would like to witness Kane surpass his scoring record in person.

"I knew years ago that he might be one that if he stayed healthy, that he would be the guy that kind of goes after it," Modano said. "I'd love to be there and definitely would make the effort to be there for that one."

Red Wings fans will recall Modano’s brief stint in Detroit at the end of his Hall of Fame career. The Westland native signed a one-year deal to join his hometown team before the 2010–11 season.

However, a lacerated right wrist suffered in a November 2010 game sidelined him for several months.

While Kane hasn't found the back of the net recently, he's had no shortage of good chances to score and is producing at nearly a point-per-game basis with 16 points in the 18 games he's played.

