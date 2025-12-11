Oilers Call Up Max Jones, Place Two Players On Injured Reserve

The Edmonton Oilers released a statement on Thurdsay that Max Jones has been recalled from the Bakersfield Condors, while Connor Clattenburg has been placed on injured reserve and defenseman Jake Walman goes on LTIR.

Jones was acquired as part of the trade that brought Trent Frederic to Edmonton.

Walman is dealing with complications from a blocked shot and his timeline for a return has been pushed back.

Clattenburg is dealing with under-the-eye swelling that could get worse with physical exertion.