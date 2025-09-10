Should Oilers Let McDavid Wait All Season To Re-Sign?

The Edmonton Oilers aren't panicking about Connor McDavid not having yet signed an extension, but when will worry set in? If McDavid goes into the season without a deal, that's one thing. But, what if he decides to play out the year before committing?

Can the Oilers allow that to happen?

If the choice is letting the trade deadline pass and hoping he signs at the end of the season or moving him and getting a huge haul in return, what should the Oilers do?

The hope is that it never comes to that.

Analyst Suggests Non-Starter Contract Idea for McDavid and Oilers

The implications of McDavid waiting too long to sign with the Oilers are significant. Why is a specific date a non-starter for Edmonton?