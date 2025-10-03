Odd Buzz Surrounds Oilers' Monday Media Room Scheduling

There's a strange piece of news circulating on Friday that the Edmonton Oilers might have a major announcement coming.

Sports 1440's Kevin Karius said on his show Friday morning that he was supposed to host an event on Monday morning at the Hall of Fame room at Rogers Place. He also noted that the Oilers Entertainment Group pushed it to Tuesday because the room is being used on Monday morning.

The Oilers haven't released any statement to the media about Monday being a day to remain available; thus, I cannot confirm there's a scheduled availability.

Still, do you think this means anything?