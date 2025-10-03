Bullish Oilers' D-Man Goes From "No Expectations" To Likely 2025-26 Blueliner

Edmonton Oilers prospect defenseman Alec Regula has spent the past year fighting what had to feel like an uphill battle. He wasn't throwing his big frame around on the ice, but working to get his own body to cooperate so he could make an NHL return.

After suffering a serious knee injury that sidelined him for the entire previous season, the Oilers and Regula showed patience and dedication to get him back to a point where he could have a shot at making a Stanley Cup-contending team. Not only has he shown well in camp, but he might actually make the 2025-26 roster.

Speaking to Regula after Friday's practice as the Oilers get set to head to Vancouver for their final pre-season game, Regula did confirm he won't play, but he is tagging along and is "over the moon" to go and is "having a blast" still being with the team.

After setbacks and endless hours of work he didn't know what to expect as he came into camp this year. But, now that he's feeling great and he's stuck with the team, his mindset has shifted. He's out to push for a spot and he might just earn one.

Regula's return to the ice began with uncertainty. Heading into his first preseason game, he approached it without preconceived notions of his performance level. "Going to the first game, I didn't really know where I was going to be at," Regula admitted. "I mean, it's a tough league, and I felt really good in the games, health-wise, and then I think just, you know, getting around, making plays, just where my hockey game's at. I think I feel good, so maybe I think I just was a little bit ahead of where I thought I was going to be, and I'm just very pleased."

Despite the 14-month layoff, Regula felt sharper than anticipated, shaking off the rust and contributing effectively. When asked how it was trying to skate on a bad knee prior to the surgery, "Yeah, it was hard. I think that's something that definitely limited me. I feel like they're limited kind of feeling my way out too," he reflected on the early challenges. But as the games progressed, his confidence grew.

"I feel pretty good, and I think I can maybe make this team... Like I said, in the first game I had no expectations and then I thought I played pretty well, a little bit rusty... He said his mindset the entire time was to take it one game at a time.

Now that he's played in several games and feels great, he's thinking he's put himself in a position to push for a spot on the team to open the season.

Regula Has Shown He's Worth A Longer Look

He admitted that he probably even surprised himself a little bit at first, but he's trying to build on everything he's done so far in camp.

Stringing together solid performances shifted his stance on what to expect as the 2025-26 NHL season gets underway. What started as an almost survival—like feeling after a serious injury now feels like a roadblock that has taught him valuable lessons he can apply moving forward. No longer content with just participating, he's actively pushing for a spot on the Oilers' blue line, a crowded group featuring established stars and emerging talents.

Regula's rehabilitation process tested his limits, both physically and mentally. He talked about how grateful he is to the Oilers organization for sticking with him and to the medical team for spending tireless hours with him, despite the many setbacks."... the amount of time to go back to the drawing board, things were working, setbacks it was just very, very grueling, honestly..."

As for what he learned about himself through the ordeal, he responded, "Yeah, I mean, it was that's a really good question. It was very humbling, I mean, just I think I learned to have a great support system," he explained. His family played a pivotal role, offering unwavering encouragement regardless of his on-ice status. "I mean, my family, it just, you know, they don't care what I'm doing, where I'm at, success, or not, whatever. They just supported me through everything, and you know it's hard not to get emotional thinking about it. They just so that was awesome."

He added, "...it makes me really proud of myself for just sticking with it and coming through." He's got a new perspective on hockey and what's to come. Even if he doesn't make the team and, if for some reason, the Oilers lose him on waivers, he's having a blast. "It's great to be out there and just being with the guys and just a part of something..."

Fans in Edmonton should keep a close eye on Regula. This is a player the Oilers have to make a decision on in the next couple of days, and there's a risk that other teams will jump on the chance to claim him if he hits the waiver wire. He wants to be part of the Oilers roster and the Oilers don't want to lose him after all he's been through and with how much work has gone into getting him ready.

Does he make this team over more established players? That's looking like a real possibility now.

