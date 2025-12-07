Coach Offers Surprising Injury Update on Connor Clattenburg

Connor Clattenburg missed Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. It sounds like he's going to miss a few more.

Clattenburg suffered an injury near his eye in the Seattle game, a high stick which required stitches. It was said after that game that Clattenburg was good, and when I saw him upstairs during the game against the Jets, it didn't appear he had any real noticeable damage to his eye. He looked pretty good.

Game Results:

Jets Grounded As "Connected" Oilers Find Game With 6–2 Win

However, head coach Kris Knoblauch says the rookie will be “at least a week”.

That is good news, as it means the injury isn't serious and there's no real eye damage to be concerned about. Frankly, it turned out far better than some originally feared.

That said, it sounds like there's swelling and other factors that are going to keep him out at least two or three more games.

The forward has barely played in the NHL, but already has one goal, 13 PIM and 17 hits over his first five NHL outings. He's proving to be quite the energy guy for the team, making a case that the Oilers should consider him a regular for a fourth-line role.

That said, the Oilers' fourth line of Curtis Lazar, Trent Frederic, and David Tomasek was incredibly effective. Lazar and Tomasek both got goals, while Saturday night might have been Frederic's best game as an Oiler. If that line continues to play well, Clattenburg may have to wait to get back, even if the Oilers' medical team gives him a clean bill of health.

If and when the Oilers get fully healthy -- Kasperi Kapanen and Jack Roslovic returning to the lineup -- there's a likelihood that Clattenburg is moved back to the AHL.

