Connor McDavid Signs Short-Term Deal With The Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed superstar forward and team captain Connor McDavid. Details of the deal have yet to be announced, but McDavid did take to social media on Monday to write, "Our journey here continues."

There was speculation coming into the week that a media conference might be called with some buzz that a McDavid resolution could be close. No confirmation was clear, but on Monday morning around 10 AM, insider social accounts starting posting a flurry of tweets.

The word was that something was coming. Minutes later, a deal was done.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug is reporting it's a two-year deal with an AAV under $14-$15 million per season. Rishaug noted, "Hearing sub $14m for 97."

TSN's Ryan Rishaug has posted that it is a short-term deal for McDavid.

There is more news coming from the Oilers organization as well.

Hearing the Oilers are also closing in on a 7x7M extension with defenseman Jake Walman.

