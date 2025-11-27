Did Player Loyalty Complicate The Oilers Chance To Upgrade Their Goalie Situation?

While the reports are unconfirmed, the Edmonton Oilers came dangerously close to making a significant goaltending change following their recent road trip. According to Frank Seravalli, the organization explored the option of calling up Connor Ingram, a move that would have arguably been made to jolt the two current Oilers' netminders, Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner.

It's not that Ingram is playing well. He's arguably not ready for NHL action as he continues to try to find his game in the AHL. However, there's a belief that, as the Oilers continue to struggle and can't find their own game collectively, something needs to be done.

Seravalli continued that before management could pull the trigger on an Ingram call-up, there were indications that players voiced support for Calvin Pickard, preferring he not be abandoned while he, too, was struggling.

On the surface, that kind of loyalty is commendable. Pickard is a goaltender who showed up during the playoffs last season was essentially saved the team when Stuart Skinner was not playing well. Rattling off several playoff wins in a row, Pickard gave Skinner the time to rest and return, playing better as the Oilers went to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season.

In other words, Pickard might not be on his game -- or anywhere close to it -- but he's arguably earned more time to get back on track.

To their credit, the Oilers did come out and play well against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. There was reason to believe they'd seen the light after a potential scare that they would lose a popular teammate.

Then the game against the Dallas Stars happened...

Veteran leadership backing a respected, hardworking teammate is great. Then again, there comes a time when a line must be drawn in the sand. Pickard has always been well-liked, known for his professionalism, compete level, and leadership, even as a backup. And while those qualities matter, his numbers are not good and the Oilers should be driven by wins and losses and their quest to finally win a Stanley Cup.

There's a lot less room for loyalty, when it comes at the expense of winning. Did

Pickard’s 2025-26 stat line is beyond concerning. Through eight games, he holds a 4.04 goals-against average and an .847 save percentage. That's right at the bottom of the NHL, where goalies sit and wait to be moved or demoted.

The Oilers, as a group, were awful on Tuesday, but he allowed four goals on 22 shots, finishing with a .818 save percentage. There was no sign he was going to help dig the team out of any kind of mess on home ice and in front of some very frustrated fans.

Something eventually has to give and if it isn't Pickard being moved, it's someone else. At some point, the Oilers have to realize that someone they like isn't going to be here if these performances continue. No amount of advocating for a player will make a difference and the GM will be forced into a decision but the actions don't meet the words.

The GM Eventually Has To Step In If Oilers Continue To Get In Their Own Way

Again, we don't know that this report from Seravalli is accurate. There's been no talk publicly about the Oilers bringing Ingram in for a look. The closest anyone has come to discussing big changes is head coach Kris Knoblauch who said that some "deep discussions" will be taking place over the next few days as the Oilers use their time off to assess where things have gone so horribly wrong.

"Be Some Deep Discussions..." Says Oilers' Coach Following 8-3 Loss to Stars

The Oilers' leadership group was left searching for answers after a blowout loss. Coach Knoblauch indicated that crucial conversations are imminent and big changes need to follow.

Edmonton goes out on the road for a game on Saturday versus the Seattle Kraken. They'll return home for a long road stand in which they have to make up ground in the standings. The type of performances the team is putting up has to stop, and if this roster, as constructed, can't get the job done, GM Stan Bowman needs to find players to jolt the lineup.

Even if they aren't considered upgrades, change for the sake of change is something management has to be considering. It's happened with coaches in the past, and it can, and should, happen with players if the results don't come.

If these players really feel that Pickard is capable of more (and Skinner too, for that matter) it's time to start playing better in front of them. "There's not much they can do, we're giving up grade-A look after grade-A look," said Leon Draisaitl after the Dallas loss. The only way to save Pickard now is ti make sure those looks go away.

There’s still time for the Oilers to reassess and readjust. But if Pickard continues to trend downward and his teammates do little to help him, their loyalty won't save him.

