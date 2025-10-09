Edmonton Oilers Sign Jack Roslovic To A One-Year, Low Cost Deal

The Edmonton Oilers made a signing official while the team was playing a game versus the Calgary Flames. As the season-opener was underway, news broke that Jack Roslovic was inking a one-year deal with the team.

During the second period of the game, the team tweeted, "We interrupt game coverage for a moment to let you know the #Oilers have agreed to terms with forward Jack Roslovic on a one-year contract with an AAV of $1.5 million."

Stan Bowman spoke with media during the second intermission and talked about how the deal came together. He noted that he'd been talking to Roslovic's new agent most of the summer and said they didn't have a lot of money to spend, but if the player wanted to bet on himself, "We'd love to have him." He added, "He was obviously weighing his options and came to the determination that this was where he wanted to be."

Bowman did confirm that there would need to be a roster move to make Roslovic fit, but the team hadn't figured out what move they would make.

As for where he would play, the Oilers saw him as a versatile option that can play both center and wing. Bowman said they like those types of players. The coaches would decide, but Bowman seemed to hint that he would likely be a winger. "A lot of things worked in our favor... we think he could be a really nice piece available to our group right now."

He added that this is the type of player the Oilers would be looking for around the trade deadline, and that he was available now made this the kind of situation that the Oilers might have looked back on passing on the opportunity and kicked themselves.

Roslovic had been waiting for a deal on a multi-year contract from an NHL club. It never came. The Oilers got a quality player for a low price on a one-year term. It was a move that made too much sense not to do.

