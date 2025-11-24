Ex-Oilers First-Round Draft Miscue On Fire For Wild

Jesper Wallstedt is making the Edmonton Oilers' decision to pass on him during the NHL Entry Draft appear worse with each passing day. The former first-round draft pick that Edmonton overlooked in 2021 is currently dominating the NHL, all while the Oilers have unanswered questions remaining in goal.

Wallstedt is on a blazing five-game winning streak with Minnesota achieving a 5-0-0 record while blocking 163 out of 168 shots. That translates to a 0.99 goals-against average and a.970 save percentage. In his last four games: three shutouts, a.978 save percentage, and a 0.75 GAA. He just set the record as the youngest goalie in franchise history to secure a five-game winning streak.

Trending Stories:

Safe To Say, Oilers Are Turning Things Around

Oilers Outlast Panthers In Fiery Rematch To Close Road Trip Strong

As Wallstedt becomes a star in Minnesota, the Oilers’ goaltending problems continue.

Stuart Skinner has had both solid and difficult games. Calvin Pickard has had one good game in his last several. Fans are calling for action, most wanting the team to find an upgrade and take a swing at someone like Juuse Saros. Once Wallstedt’s stats circulated on social media, the Oilers’ supporters reacted.

Why Are Fans So Upset At the Oilers?

In 2021, the Oilers held the 20th overall selection while Wallstedt remained on the board. Rather than choosing the leading goalie prospect, they traded the pick to Minnesota, who promptly picked Wallstedt.

Edmonton slid down, picked Xavier Bourgault at No. 22. Bourgault is no longer part of the team and has since been putting up points for the Belleville Senators of the AHL.

Currently, Wallstedt, who holds a .935 save percentage, appears to be precisely the franchise goaltender Edmonton might spend years seeking.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.