Fans Calling For Oilers To Give Red-Hot Prospect An NHL Look

"I’ve seen enough time to get the call to The Show," said one fan after watching a video of Quinn Hutson scoring another beauty goal for the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL this week. The red-hot Oilers prospect -- and older brother of Montreal Canadiens' superstar Lane Hutson -- is on a tear and making a case that he might be ready for some NHL action.

Does that mean the Edmonton Oilers should give Hutson a closer look?

Hutson now sits atop the AHL rookie leaderboard with his 12 goals season. Hutson has 10-8-18/+11 in the last nine games played. He is playing really well and showing Edmonton that they have a lot to look forward to.

It's unlikely that he keeps up his pace, but amazingly, he's on a 144-point pace, and a plus-minus +96.

The Arguments For and Against Calling Up Hutson

For the Oilers, it might be tempting to give Hutson a look. At the same time, the last thing Edmonton wants to do is rush a solid prospect and ruin his momentum. Ideally, letting him continue to dominate the AHL is a solid strategy. He'll have all the confidence in the world when he ultimately makes his regular season debut. It's called over-ripening, and it's a plan many NHL clubs use.

On the other hand, Edmonton is in need for additional scoring. Without Jack Roslovic and Kasperi Kapanen, they are short on the wings and shuffling pieces around trying to find the right mix. The Oilers lost 1-0 to the Minnesota Wild in a game where, clearly, the Oilers only needed one goal and couldn't get it. They are lacking for offense this season, in the middle of the NHL standings in terms of goals for.

Edmonton could use the depth scoring.

There isn't arguably room to move Hutson up without moving someone else down or out. Hutson's game is best utilized in a top-six role and that means demoting someone like Matt Savoie. Some fans would say that's fine, given that Savoie is struggling offensively, but the need to get him going might be as imperative as anything.

