Former Oilers Forward Making Delayed Debut With Playoff Rival

Veteran forward Corey Perry will make his Los Angeles Kings debut on Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues. The former Edmonton Oiler was set to appear for the Kings long before tonight, but an odd injury ahead of the season kept him out until the Kings' seventh game of the season.

The Oilers elected to move on when Perry and the team couldn't come to terms on a new deal. The 40-year-old joined the Kings on a one-year, $2 million contract that was heavily weighted with games played bonuses.

Coming from the Edmonton Oilers and two Stanley Cup Final appearances, no NHL player has played in more Stanley Cup Finals games over the past five years than Perry. He became known as the NHLer who was great at helping a team get there, but not so great at making sure they won.

His last Stanley Cup was with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

Perry recorded 19 goals and 30 points with the Edmonton Oilers last season and added 10 goals in 22 playoff games. A 2003 first-round pick, Perry has 448 goals and 935 points in 1,392 NHL games.

Perry joined the Kings, who are arguably the biggest Oiler playoff rival in the past half-decade, but the Kings also pointed out in a funny tweet that no one would ever have expected he'd be playing in LA after playing for the Ducks, another Kings rival.

The photo above is ironic as well. Throwing out the first pitch for the LA Dodgers, Perry moves from a Canadian team to an American one and it will be the Toronto Blue Jays (Canada's baseball team) playing the Dodgers in the World Series this season. If leaving the Oilers and going to the Kings wasn't enough reason to see fans jeer Perry, throwing out the first pitch for the Jays World Series opponent may provide more fuel for the fire.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.