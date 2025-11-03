Former Oilers' Reunion Dream With Team Ends As He Signs In The KHL

Any hope of Klim Kostin rejoining the Edmonton Oilers has officially come to an end.

The 26-year-old forward has signed with Avangard Omsk of the KHL for the remainder of the 2025–26 season, returning to the organization where he won a Gagarin Cup five years ago.

Kostin, a former 31st overall pick by the St. Louis Blues, spent part of the 2020–21 season on loan with Omsk, tallying 18 points in 43 games before adding nine more in the playoffs during the club’s championship run.

He joined the Blues in 2021-22, playing four games for the team before being demoted to the AHL. He was later traded to the Edmonton Oilers, where he came a quick success story and fan favorite.

The rugged winger was a hit during the 2022–23 season, scoring 11 goals and 21 points in 57 games while providing physicality and energy in a depth role. However, due to the Oilers’ cap crunch and the unwillingness to pay him what his production had warranted, he was dealt to Detroit Red Wings, and eventually the San Jose Sharks. He never regained his footing in the NHL and became a free agent this offseason.

Kostin was quite public in his desire to rejoin the Oilers this summer. There was some thought Edmonton might entertain the idea on a PTO basis. “In Edmonton, I wanted to die on the ice for the fans,” Kostin said. “This is the place where I felt most comfortable and was myself. Of course, this is my dream.”

The Oilers chose to go a different route. Now, a few weeks into the season, Kostin has realized the only way back to the NHL might be through international play.

