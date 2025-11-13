"Game Of Inches": Oilers Pull Out Overtime Win In Close Contest vs. Flyers

The Edmonton Oilers started their seven-game road trip in Philadelphia, hoping to find some rhythm and consistency — and while the game was anything but perfect, they somehow found a way to walk out of Xfinity Mobile Arena with two points. Jack Roslovic played the hero for the second straight night, burying the overtime winner after Edmonton nearly let another one slip away.

It was a night that showed both the promise and the problems that continue to define the Oilers’ season — flashes of dominance, stretches of sloppiness, and just enough pushback to make up for both.

A Strong Start That Looked Promising

The first period was one of the Oilers’ better opening frames in weeks. Both teams traded chances early — Owen Tippett had a dangerous look for the Flyers, while Vasily Podkolzin tested Dan Vladar at the other end. Despite the even shot count midway through the period, Philadelphia had the better scoring opportunities, capitalizing on a few careless Oilers turnovers during clearing attempts.

Momentum began to swing when Nick Seeler was called for a questionable hooking penalty. Edmonton’s power play didn’t convert, but the ice started to tilt. Connor McDavid, who missed the start of the man advantage to fix some equipment, jumped on late and gave the Oilers an energy boost.

Curtis Lazar drove the net hard, crashing into Vladar, who stayed in the game after being shaken up. That sequence seemed to flip a switch for Edmonton. Eventually, Evan Bouchard broke through. McDavid chased down a loose puck off a bank-shot attempt and found Bouchard creeping down from the blue line. The defenseman hammered home a one-timer to make it 1–0.

By the end of the first, the Oilers had completely taken control of the pace and the puck.

Edmonton Dominates — Then Lets Up

The second period was more of the same — mostly. Edmonton continued to dictate play, spending long stretches in the Flyers’ zone. Vasily Podkolzin was noticeable again, throwing his weight around and driving the net. McDavid got dumped by Seeler at one point, and the Oilers made sure to let the Flyers know they didn’t appreciate it.

Roslovic looked sharp all night, moving with confidence and creating opportunities almost every shift. But for all that pressure, the Oilers couldn’t extend their lead — and that left the door open.

Late in the period, Philadelphia capitalized. Rookie Matvei Michkov tied it up on the power play, walking off the wall and firing through traffic. The game was tied, and the momentum started to turn.

At that point, you could feel the sense of déjà vu. Edmonton had dominated but failed to capitalize, and there was a real fear that all those missed chances would come back to haunt them.

Flyers Push Back, Oilers Hang On

The third period was all Philadelphia. Edmonton’s energy disappeared, and the Flyers went to work, winning battles and outskating the Oilers in every zone. McDavid drew a high stick from Noah Cates — more like a cross-check to the face — but the ensuing power play came up empty.

The Oilers took an iffy penalty of their own when Ty Emberson got called for a hold, and the ice tilted even more in Philadelphia’s favor. By the time Frederic ran over Vladar and took a goaltender interference penalty, Edmonton looked gassed.

Then, disaster — or so it seemed.

With just 23.5 seconds left, Travis Sanheim threw a puck toward the net that was redirected by Travis Konecny to seemingly give the Flyers the win. But a video review saved Edmonton: the Oilers challenged for offside, and it turned out Owen Tippett had crossed the blue line just a split second early. The goal was waved off, and Edmonton lived to try to take a point, then earn the extra in overtime.

Roslovic Delivers Again

In OT, the Oilers made good on the opportunity handed to them. Jake Walman forced a turnover at center ice with a good stick, which went to Roslovic. He tipped the puck to Savoie on a slick passing play —and Savoie gave it back to Roslovic, who ended it with his second straight overtime winner.

Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) on X

JACKpOT 🎰 #LetsGoOilers

Outside of the end of the first and the second period, the game wasn’t pretty, but it was a win. After the game, when asked about waiting to see if the Flyers were offside: "That's twice in a row, obviously we've got to sharpen up a little better. Obviously, we get the two points, which is big for us. Great challenge by the guys in our room." When asked about the assist by Savoie, "What a great pass, it was an easy bury." When asked about him dragging his skate to stay onside on the play, "PTSD from them," he responded. On scoring back-to-back overtime winners, "It's fun, anything to help the team."

A Game Of Inches

The Oilers were outplayed for most of the third period and nearly handed away a game they controlled for two. But good teams — or at least teams trying to become good again — find ways to win when they’re not at their best.

It may not have been the kind of performance head coach Kris Knoblauch drew up on the whiteboard, but there were positives from the win. He noted the Flyers don't give up very much, and the team remained patient, which was a positive. "It's a game of inches. They got a goal taken away just being offside by a couple of inches. We were able to get the overtime goal just because we were just onside by a couple of inches."

Oilers will take the result — and the momentum — thanking Roslovic for being the difference-maker in the final moments of the past two games.



