Jake Walman Set To Get Long Look In Somewhat Unfamiliar Role

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman is preparing for a new challenge this season, as he is expected to start on his off side — the right side — skating alongside veteran Darnell Nurse.

Not completely unfamiliar with playing the right side, Walman doesn't mind being on his off side, but mentioned in his talks with the coach and GM that if he's going to be moved there, he prefers it be a permanent switch.

Speaking to the media on Day 1 of Main Camp, Walman loves being in Edmonton and he believes he's fit right in. “It's been great for my career, and it will be great for my career going forward playing with this group,” he said.

The hint here being that the defenseman is looking to sign an extension, something he's now eligible to do. A six-year deal has been rumored, although not confirmed.

Surprising Oiler Getting Top-Line Look with McDavid

Walman was a successful acquisition when he joined the Oilers last season at the trade deadline. After coming over from the San Jose Sharks, he finished off the 2024-25 campaign in Edmonton, recording one goal and seven assists in the regular season, then adding two goals and eight assists in the playoffs. He finished with a combined plus-9 rating.

What caught the attention of many fans was his mobility, puck-handling, and dangerous one-timer. He also had a bit of an attitude about him, willing to contribute offensively and stir the pot in critical games.

Why Pair Walman With Nurse?

GM Stan Bowman indicated that pairing Walman with Nurse is “pretty likely” to form one of the Oilers’ top defensive pairings, alongside Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard. Bowman emphasized the need to balance right-handed defensemen and praised Walman’s adaptability.

“Jake indicated that he loves to play left or right. He just prefers to sort of stay wherever he is,” Bowman said. “If he's going to play on the right, he'd probably rather stay there to get more acclimated.” For the Oilers, this works. They've been looking for a regular partner for Nurse for some time. If this can become a tough duo, the Oilers have a formidable top four.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.