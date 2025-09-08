Key Takeaways From Bob Stauffer’s Oilers Projections For 2025–26

Bob Stauffer, longtime voice of the Edmonton Oilers and host of Oilers Now, has released his 2025–26 projections for the team’s top players. The numbers hint at another high-powered season for a roster built to contend, but there are a few takeaways worth noting.

Stauffer predicts some big seasons for star players, but also some steps back for key contributors. He's got rookies making an impact, but he doesn't include a couple of important names. What does that mean?

Here’s what stands out.

1. Connor McDavid Could Reclaim His Scoring Throne

Leading the way, and not surprisingly, is captain Connor McDavid. Stauffer projects 53 goals, 71 assists, and 124 points, suggesting McDavid wasn't just making empty promises when he hinted he would be more assertive and liked goals more than assists.

McDavid had a down year in 2024-25 when it came to goals, and he's going to bounce back in a big way with over 50. Will that be enough to win the Rocket Richard Trophy? It leads the Oilers, but probably not the NHL.

If he hits these numbers that Stauff hints at, it will be a boost for McDavid from last year, but a step back in total points from the two seasons prior. The takeaway here is that McDavid will score more, but his total points will drop over an 82-game season. Perhaps this leads to a more balanced from the team as a whole.

2. Leon Draisaitl Remains Elite, But Drops in Goals

Stauffer has Leon Draisaitl projected to score 44 goals, 63 assists, and 107 points. It's one more point than his 106 in 2023-24 and 2024-25, but his goals are down. He'll remain one of the league’s most dangerous forwards, but Stauffer seems to believe that McDavid's uptick in goals will bring a step back for Draisaitl.

That's intriguing, especially when you consider that McDavid shooting more might open more space for Leon if the two are on the same line or playing the power play. The roles this year could be reversed if Leon potentially focuses more on playmaking and complements his captain.

3. Evan Bouchard’s Big Contract Comes With Big Expectations

Stauffer forecasts 19 goals and 72 points for Bouchard, who just signed a four-year, $10.5 million-per-year deal. The numbers project him to remain an offensive threat on the blue line, but he doesn't reach the career high of 82 he set in 2023-24. Perhaps that means he'll better round out his game and become more of a stabilizing presence on defense.

Bouchard will be expected to quarterback the power play and chip in offensively, but his defensive growth will be equally important if he's going to live up to the price of his monster extension.

It's important to note that playoff totals are not worked into these predictions and Bouchard has proven he has another gear when it comes to the post-season.

4. Depth Forwards Could Make the Difference, But Hyman Takes a Step Back

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Andrew Mangiapane are all projected for more than 20 goals, which would give the Oilers five 20-goal forwards. That could lead the NHL. More importantly, it gives Edmonton a secondary scoring punch that will matter as analysts talk about the depth the team lost in Corey Perry, Connor Brown, Viktor Arvidsson, Jeff Skinner, and Evander Kane.

Stauffer predicts 23 goals and 63 points for Nugent-Hopkins, which is still solid considering some wonder if he'll take a bit less responsibility this season. Stauffer has 26 goals and 53 points for Hyman. He ends with the new arrival, Mangiapane, scoring 21 goals and 42 points.

If there's a concern here, it's that Stauffer projects another dip (while small) for Hyman. This is a forward who scored 54 goals in 2023–24. His work ethic and never-ending engine make him a key piece, and if he's scoring only 26 goals, that's nowhere near his ceiling.

Is Stauffer thinking it will take Hyman a few weeks to get back to full recovery from his injury in the playoffs last season?

5. Rookies and Supporting Cast Could Surprise

Rookies Matt Savoie (41 points) and Isaac (Ike) Howard (40 points) are expected to make meaningful contributions. That will be big for the Oilers who need at least one of these players to step up. There has been some talk about either or both players not playing every game, but Stauffer's projections seem to suggest a full season, or close to for both.

Stauffer also has Vasily Podkolzin (38 points) and Trent Frederic (35 points) making meaningful contributions in a depth role. Some fans may not love the projections for Frederic, given the big eight-year contract he was signed to this summer. The commitment the Oilers made suggests they see him as a bit more than just a member of the supporting cast.

6. Defense Is Balanced

While Bouchard is the standout, the rest of the blue line is expected to chip in and produce, predicts Stauffer.

Jake Walman, who arrived last season at the deadline and is looking to play well in a contract year, is expected to produce 37 points. That's a good number, but is it enough to get him the big payday?

Veterans Darnell Nurse (31 points) and Mattias Ekholm (30 points) are likely to provide steady contributions.

7. Who Isn’t in the Projections

Notably absent from Stauffer’s list are Brett Kulak, Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Kasperi Kapanen, David Tomasek, and Curtis Lazar.

It's unclear whey they weren't included -- could have been as simple as a lack of space on his post -- but each has had their names tied to trade rumors this summer, or are bubble players on a deep roster.

Key Takeaways

Stauffer sees McDavid scoring more, but Draisaitl scoring less. He projects another lower campaign for Zach Hyman, which is troubling in terms of his goal production, but 20 goals for Hyman, Mangiapane, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

On defense, Bouchard will lead the way, with Walman second in scoring from the back end.

Frederic might need to do more than Stauffer suggests, or find additional ways to make an impact, and the rookies will produce.

Lots of offense here, but defense and goaltending will be the difference-maker.

