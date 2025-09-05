McDavid Talks Contract And Oilers: 'My Belief Has Never Been Higher'

With training camp just weeks away and informal skates underway, Connor McDavid’s contract status remains a talking point in Edmonton and around the NHL. The Edmonton Oilers captain is entering the final season of his eight-year, $100 million deal, and while negotiations with management and his agents have begun, McDavid says the process is less about numbers and more about commitment.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug cited several comments from McDavid that cleared up a few questions for fans.

McDavid stressed that any new contract wasn't just about money and terms. He's confident in the group today, but also wants to help so that he can be confident about the group years from today.

“We’re trying to find a scenario that works for everybody in terms of my family, my family’s security, a deal that makes sense for the team to continue to have success,” McDavid said. “My belief in this season and the players this year has never been higher.”

McDavid emphasized that when the time comes, negotiations won’t drag out. “This isn’t about chasing the biggest number. When I’m ready, it’ll be quick because I know what I want,” he explained. For now, he continues to weigh what committing several more years in Edmonton would mean for his career.

3 Simple Moves To Boost McDavid’s Confidence In Oilers’ Future

One of the narratives surrounding the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid 's off-season contract drama is that McDavid might not be sold the team is a perennial contender. Whether that narrative is true or not, it's a fair question that any star, especially McDavid, would want an answer to as he determines his long-term future.

Pierre LeBrun noted that McDavid "is a smart dude." He's going through his own internal process because there are factors to consider. Some players may just sign and take the money available. Not McDavid. He's working several scenarios in his head and making sure he makes the right decision that is good for everyone.

The Oilers star acknowledged the distraction his status could create but downplayed its potential impact inside the locker room. “We’re all professionals here. If guys can’t play because people are talking about my contract, that’s really a them issue. It’s not something that will derail us.”

Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson recently expressed confidence that a deal will get done, but speculation lingers that McDavid could enter the season unsigned. That may be what happens, even if ideally this all gets taken care of before the puck drops on opening night.

For his part, McDavid insists he is focused on the upcoming year. “I’ve got a lot to prove, and I’m excited about our season as a team. That’s where my head is at.”

For now, Oilers fans will have to wait—McDavid is in no rush to finalize what could be the defining decision of his career. What Oilers fans should hold close and feel confident about is that McDavid isn't just thinking about himself as he goes through his process.

That's a good thing for him, his family, his teammates, and the city of Edmonton.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.