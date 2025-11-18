Nugent-Hopkins Won’t Join Oilers on Road Trip, Expected Return Timeline

According to Jason Gregor of Sports 1440, "Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will not join the team on the road trip. He is expected to practice with the team when they return next Monday."

Nugent-Hopkins has been out of the lineup for the past several games with a head injury. It wasn't clear how long he would be out, but it was expected to be at least one to two weeks, as the Oilers wanted to be cautious with this type of injury.

He was placed on IR on November 10 and hasn't played a game since. Before going down, Nugent-Hopkins posted five goals and 16 points in 16 games — with nine of those points coming on the power play — while carrying a minus-11 rating on the season.

The only remaining home game the Oilers have in November is against the Dallas Stars next Tuesday, and they got back out on the road for a matchup against the Seattle Kraken on November 29th.

Gregor adds, "With only one practice and one game in five days, return on the 29th seems most likely."

