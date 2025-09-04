Oilers Aren’t A Likely Landing Spot For PTO Defenseman

Marc-Édouard Vlasic was once among the NHL’s most reliable shutdown defensemen, but those days are long behind him. That makes him an unlikely option for the Edmonton Oilers, even though some might see the idea of Vlasic coming in on a professional tryout as appealing.

Bought out by the San Jose Sharks this summer after years of decline, the 38-year-old has stated he intends to continue playing. The question is whether he's an NHL-caliber option — especially for a contending team that can't risk having someone on the ice who lacks the speed and agility to offer solid minutes.

How Much Is Connor McDavid Worth?

The Oilers have gone the way of experienced vets in the past. Management has liked the leadership and playoff savvy that guys like Corey Perry and others could add to a lineup. In that regard, Vlasic would make logical sense. At the same time, the Oilers' strategy has gotten them close, but it hasn't worked.

Vlasic has not been a consistent contributor since 2017-18. His struggles over the past seven years were so pronounced that they negatively impacted elite partners like Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson. More recently, he found himself scratched and battling injuries, all while posting numbers below replacement level. Even on a league-minimum deal, it’s hard to see the Oilers viewing him as an upgrade.

Oilers Are In Win-Now Mode, Not Reclamation Mode

Edmonton is firmly in “win-now” mode. Every move they make needs to improve the team and tell Connor McDavid they'll be better today and in the future. Vlasic doesn't check either box -- indeed not the latter.

Moreover, for a team chasing the Stanley Cup, every roster spot matters, even for a seventh defenseman. Better options remain available in free agency that offer more upside.

Holloway Calls Out Oilers—Could It Explain McDavid’s Hesitation?

Suggesting the Edmonton Oilers undervalued him and essentially pushed him out when he wanted to return, Dylan Holloway didn’t hold back in a recent interview.

For Vlasic, a professional tryout with a weaker team or even a move overseas feels more realistic. The Oilers simply don’t have room to risk being wrong, even on a PTO where other names are still out there.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.