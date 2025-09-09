Oilers' Battle of Alberta Opponent Lock Up Franchise Goaltender

The Calgary Flames have locked in their goaltender of the future, announcing a seven-year, $52.5 million contract extension for Dustin Wolf. It's the kind of bet you make you believe in the player so strongly that you want to buy as many years of unrestricted free agency as possible, betting that Wolf is the kind of player to build a franchise around.

And with that, the Edmonton Oilers know who their Battle of Alberta rival starter will be for the next eight years.

The Oilers have questions in goal this season and every season after it. The Flames have made a bet on a 23-year-old Calder Trophy finalist and given him a massive deal to grow into the role of a superstar netminder. Wolf's deal now carries a $7.5 million cap hit through the 2032–33 season, setting the stage for years of showdowns against the Oilers.

Wolf has quickly become Calgary’s face of the franchise after a standout rookie year. In just 71 career games, he owns a 37-23-9 record and has already earned a reputation as a difference-maker.

For Oilers fans, this move adds another layer to the Battle of Alberta. Edmonton’s high-powered offense, led by Connor McDavid -- the Oilers are hoping McDavid is part of the Battle of Alberta after this coming season -- and Leon Draisaitl, will be staring down Wolf for the foreseeable future. The rivalry might not have a long-term goaltending duel built in, but the Flames know who their guy is going to be.

Reaction in Calgary has been celebratory, with Flames fans calling the contract a steal. But from Edmonton’s perspective, it means one thing: the Oilers will have to solve Wolf if they want to keep dominating the Flames in their season series'.

