Oilers' Early 2025-26 Season Projections: The Forwards

With training camp around the corner, the Edmonton Oilers’ forward group is beginning to take shape for the 2025–26 season. After another season that ended in heartbreak, the pressure is on Edmonton’s star-studded roster to finally push through and capture a Stanley Cup. However, they have a different form of help this season.

While the superstars are all a year older, this year’s forward corps reflects a bit of a pivot toward younger emerging talent. High-ceiling prospects looking to make their mark and find chemistry with some of the most elite forwards in the game make for a potentially exciting year.

The Superstars Drive the Bus

As expected, a big season for the Oilers means big production from the two best players in the NHL. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl should lead the team's offense and land first and second in individual scoring.

McDavid remains the league’s most dominant offensive force, but there's a cloud hanging over his future to start the season. Unless he signs an extension, this is his last official season with the team. He must stay focused and make the most out of another shot to win the Cup before his $12.5 million cap hit jumps in Edmonton, or he tests the market in July. Expect him to be motivated. That means a fuze will be lit under him to the tune of 50-plus goals and 125-plus points.

"Is This Real?" Insider Says McDavid's Comments Has NHL on Alert

Draisaitl, 29, enters the campaign as the highest-paid player in the NHL. He's also set to take on an interesting role this year in the view of the fan base.

As the season starts, there's a narrative that while McDavid makes his decision, the Oilers' future hangs in the balance. That's got to irk a player like Draisaitl, who is better than good on his own. There will be nights Draisaitl is the best player on either side of the rink. Another 100 points should be a given if he stays healthy.

If fans start to turn on McDavid, they'll look to Draisaitl as the team's leader. He'll either elevate his game under the pressure or his production will suffer.

Trusted Core Pieces

Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will once again provide invaluable support to the dynamic duo of McDavid and Draisaitl.

Hyman, 33, is coming off an injury, but another strong year as McDavid’s running mate. He continues to deliver at a team-friendly $5.5 million, but he'll be looking to crack the 30-40 goal mark.

Nugent-Hopkins, 32, still plays a vital two-way role at $5.125 million, offering versatility in every imaginable on-ice situation. He will potentially take a step back as he mentors other younger forwards and his offense continues to drop. Don't count him out. 20-plus goals and 60-plus points is what fans should expect.

While he hasn't been in Edmonton as long as the others, Adam Henrique, 35, was re-signed to provide veteran leadership and faceoff reliability, likely centering the third line. He's a trusted piece, even if he's not been an Oiler as long as the others.

Mattias Janmark returns at $1.45 million as a versatile checker who can play up and down the lineup. He might not have a full-time role this season and could be trade bait. I don't see him finishing the season in Edmonton.

Kasperi Kapanen was re-signed, and fans should expect him to get a good look early in the season. It will be vital for him to make good on that opportunity. Is 12-15 goals out of reach for Kapanen?

Youth And New Arrivals

There are some good young pieces on this Oilers team and the organization needs them to step up.

The Oilers also added Trent Frederic at the deadline last season and signed him to an extension this summer. He might not be as young as some of the younger players, but at only 27, he falls into the youth category. He brings grit, depth scoring, and the kind of playoff-style play Edmonton has often lacked in its middle six. Early projections have him around 15-16 goals. If he's not cracking closer to 20, it would be a disappointment given the eight-year commitment.

Meanwhile, Andrew Mangiapane, 29, could prove to be one of Stan Bowman's more underrated moves. Signed at $3.6 million, the former Flames and Capitals forward brings speed and offensive upside in a secondary role. The hope is that he, too, has more than 20 goals in him.

David Tomasek is a rookie to the Oilers, but he's an older player with an extensive resume internationally. As a pending UFA, the Oilers will give him a shot to make an impact. How much will he score? That's a difficult question to answer. I'll say 10, just for a nice round number.

Vasily Podkolzin, 24, is on a prove-it year with a chance to earn himself a new contract. He needs to find some finish this season to go along with the rest of his game -- one the coaching staff really likes.

All the while, rookies Isaac Howard and Matthew Savoie need to contribute.

Howard, 21, was acquired from Tampa Bay in July, and while his rookie showcase hasn't yet wowed, there are high expectations. Savoie, also 21, impressed during prospect camp and looks bigger, faster, and stronger. He enters his first full NHL season with a year under his belt and something to prove. Expect him to surprise, and 40 points isn't out of the question.

