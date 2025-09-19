Oilers Friday Faceoff: Skinner Ready, McDavid News, Plus Contract Extensions

In this week's Edmonton Oilers Friday Faceoff, it's a loaded week. Players and management made themselves available to the media and addressed plans and expectations after an eventful summer that still leaves unanswered questions.

Among them are Connor McDavid's contract situation, extensions for other players, Stuart Skinner coming to camp with a new look and a different attitude, and other notable news items.

Before the weekend gets away from us, let's get into it:

McDavid’s Contract Talks Are Ongoing, But No Numbers Exchanged

Connor McDavid’s extension remains a topic of interest, but GM Stan Bowman stressed that conversations are productive and focused on the team’s vision, not money. “When he’s ready, he’ll be ready,” Bowman said.

McDavid remains steadfast in his messaging that nothing has changed, but his focus is to win in Edmonton. He noted when speaking with the crew from the 32 Thoughts podcast that he doesn't need to see anything from the Oilers, but that it's more a "feeling." When he gets that feeling -- and who knows when that will be -- he'll sign.

He said he's earned the right to take his time with this decision and he intends to.

Bowman said of his talks with McDavid:

"I find he's got a real good pulse on the team as well, I mean, as the leader in the captain I think he has thoughts on things, and I want to understand that so that I can, you know, kind of work together on it so yeah, I would say it's it's not so much a sales pitches, usually.”

Youth Movement Could Shape the Roster

Bowman highlighted promising young players like Isaac Howard and Matt Savoie, noting their potential to inject energy and contribute offensively. New addition David Tomasek also impressed in camp, offering versatility as a center or winger.

Surprising Oiler Getting Top-Line Look with McDavid

He's getting an early look on the top line with McDavid at camp, which could indicate the Oilers are looking for a shooter on that top line and that they might have big hopes for Tomasek, who has flown relative under the radar this summer.

Jake Walman Set To Get Long Look In Somewhat Unfamiliar Role

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman is preparing for a new challenge this season, as he is expected to start on his off side — the right side — skating alongside veteran Darnell Nurse.

Jake Walman Extension Close?

On defense, Jake Walman and Darnell Nurse are likely one top pairing, with Walman saying he's good to play his off side. He simply wants to stay there if the Oilers make the move.

Walman also noted that he's loved the fit in Edmonton and is hoping to stay on with the team with a new contract. There has been talk of a six-year extension in the works, and Bowman noted that McDavid doesn't necessarily have to sign first before the Oilers make other deals and announce other signings.

The Order Of Oilers Extensions: Who’s Next After McDavid?

Skinner Showed Up For Camp 15 Pounds Lighter

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner arrived at camp 15 pounds lighter, crediting a month-and-a-half without sugar for his transformation. During an interview with the crew from the 32 Thoughts podcast, Skinner talked about a new mindset, being quicker, and winning amid outside noise, acknowledging the pressure that comes with his position on a Stanley Cup contender.

He described being an NHL goalie as “the loneliest position” but rewarding when overcoming challenges. Despite ups and downs, he remains confident in his game and believes in daily growth—mentally, physically, and emotionally.

Skinner’s commitment to a better diet and an improved mindset is giving the Oilers confidence in what he'll be able to accomplish this season.

When asked about whether the Oilers have reached out to Carter Hart, Stan Bowman responsed, “We are not looking at that situation. We like where Stu (Skinner) is at." Carter Hart is also not going to the Flyers, and the Carolina Hurricanes seem to be the frontrunner as a landing spot.

Draisaitl Speaks Out on McDavid’s Contract Decision

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl addressed whether his eight-year contract hinged on Connor McDavid staying, speaking on the 32 Thoughts podcast. While he didn’t deny the assumption, Draisaitl suggested McDavid may simply be in no rush to sign. “Maybe Connor doesn’t care about people… he’s not interrupting anything,” he noted.

He also clarified that he doesn’t frequently discuss McDavid’s negotiations with him, giving the superstar space.

Analysts had assumed McDavid’s friendship with Draisaitl would strongly influence his decision, but Draisaitl’s comments hint it’s less of a factor. He remains confident the extension will happen sooner rather than later.

For now, everyone continues to wait. Will this McDavid situation be resolved before the start of the season? The Oilers are hoping he'll wake up one day and decide that day is a good day to sign.

