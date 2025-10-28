Oilers Have Debut Of Their Own As They Take On "Tusky-Bump" Fueled Mammoth

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night at Rogers Place, as the Mammoth continue to ride the so-called “Tusky Bump.”

Since unveiling their new mascot, Tusky, during their home opener, Utah has surged from a 1-2 start to a 7-0 streak, outscoring opponents 37-24 over that span.

While the Mammoth are firing on all cylinders, the Oilers are still trying to find their game. Connor McDavid has only one goal, the pairings are changing, and the coach is juggling lines while the team seems hell-bent on dropping the ball. Frankly, Edmonton is fortunate to be sitting 4-4-2 on the season.

Led by Logan Cooley, the NHL’s Second Star of the Week (5G, 3A in four games), and picking up wins with the help of Dylan Guenther, Clayton Keller, and Nick Schmaltz, the Mammoth have swept a four-game stretch against Central Division rivals and currently lead the division standings.

Oilers Reset Opportunity Starts With Utah

The mascot narrative is simply a cover for how good this young and speedy team really is, but the Oilers have to find a way.

The Oilers Have a Debut Of Their Own

For Edmonton, this game marks the debut of their alternate jerseys on Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night. As per the team's website: "The Oilers will wear their alternates three more times on home ice in 2025 on Dec. 4 against the Seattle Kraken, Dec. 6 against the Winnipeg Jets and Dec. 23 against the Calgary Flames, then for the final time in 2026 on Jan. 31 against the Minnesota Wild."

The hope is that a new look and an amped crowd -- who will likely have one eye on Game 4 of the World Series -- will be enough to see the Oilers pull out an important win.

Last season, the Oilers swept Utah 3-0, including a dramatic 3-2 overtime win in Salt Lake City. Tuesday’s matchup promises to test Edmonton against a Mammoth squad riding a historic streak, hoping Tusky’s influence continues to bring luck.

The Oilers enter on the back of a tough 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks, with Leon Draisaitl extending his point streak to five games and Jack Roslovic netting his first goal as an Oiler. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard are also riding four-game point streaks.

Stuart Skinner starts vs. Utah tonight.

The Oilers Lines vs. the Mammoth:

Based on the morning skate for the Oilers, the lines look as follows:

RNH - McDavid - Mangiapane

Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Roslovic

Savoie - Henrique - Frederic

Howard - Tomasek - Philp

Lazar - Hyman (extras)

Nurse - Bouchard

Ekholm - Walman

Kulak - Emberson

Regula - Stecher (extras)

