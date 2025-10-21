Oilers Lose Physical Winger For Several Weeks

According to Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, the team will have to go without winger Kasperi Kapanen for the next several weeks. Knocked out of a game after trying to lay in a big hit, Kapanen did not return and will miss the next number of games.

As per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, "Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Kasperi Kapanen will be out several weeks. The severity of the injury isn’t exactly surprising based on Knoblauch’s tone after Sunday’s game and how Kapanen looked afterward."

When it was announced that Kapanen wouldn't be back against Detroit, details weren't readily available after the game. Knoblauch sounded less-than-confident that it would be a short-term issue. His follow-up news on Tuesday confirmed a serious issue.

This is obvious unfortunate news for the Oilers, as they are already lacking physicality and toughness in their top nine. WIth Kapanen out, that's one more body willing to lay in hits that is no longer in the lineup.

The good news here is that his likely move to IR means the Oilers can hold off a little longer on making a roster decision, including trading or demoting a forward.

Game Notes vs Senators

Outside of the news that Kapanen will not play for the Oilers on Tuesday night, the lineup sees several notable changes and milestones.

Adam Henrique will play his 1,000th career game, while Jake Walman makes his season debut. Vasily Podkolzin moves up to play alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is now flanked on the left side by Andrew Mangiapane and Jack Roslovic.

With Kapanen out, Matt Savoie takes his spot, and David Tomasek joins the fourth line, rounding out the adjusted roster.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.