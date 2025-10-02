    • Powered by Roundtable

    Oilers Make Several Roster Cuts Ahead Of Opening Night

    Jim Parsons
    Oct 2, 2025, 20:25
    Updated at: Oct 2, 2025, 20:31
    The Edmonton Oilers waived two defenseman and made several roster cuts on Thursday. Photo by © Terrence Lee Imagn Images

    The Edmonton Oilers have placed two defensemen on waivers ahead of opening night on October 8. As the team finishes off its preseason on the road, the organization is making cuts at home.

    Placed on waivers Thursday were Cam Dineen and Riley Stillman.

    Assuming the two players clear on Friday, they can be optioned to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

    The Oilers have also sent several players directly down to the AHL. 

    Loaned to Bakersfield:

    Connor Clattenburg (F)

    James Hamblin (F)

    Quinn Hutson (F)

    Viljami Marjala (F)

    Josh Samanski (F)

    Atro Leppanen (D)

