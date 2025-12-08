Oilers Offer Troubling Injury Updates, Specifially With Jake Walman

The Edmonton Oilers, specifically head coach Kris Knoblauch, offered a housekeeping update on a few of the currently injured players. Noah Philp was back on the ice at practice, but still missing in action were Jake Walman, Kasperi Kapanen, and Jack Roslovic.

The news on Philp is positive, but the other updates aren't promising.

Philp returned to practice today and is getting closer. “Another week at the earliest," said Knoblauch.

As for Jake Walman, mystery still surrounds the defenseman as things keep being pushed back. He was supposed to be a week, then that was pushed to another week... Today, Knoblauch admitted that Walman's injury will take longer than anticipated. "Won’t be this week and unlikely for next week. It’s going to be a while.” Jason Gregor posted, "My understanding is Walman has a deep bone bruise from blocking a shot and it it taking longer to heal than originally expected."

As for Jack Roslovic and Kasperi Kapanen, the coach believed they will be “around Christmas time.”

Connor Clattenburg (eye injury from a high stick), as reported on Saturday, is about a week away.

The Silver Lining From The Injuries

It's never good news to hear that injuries are taking longer than expected to recover from. Any team wants access to their full roster and having healthy bodies is best. For the Oilers, however, they're cooking right now. Bringing back players in the midst of an offensive outbreak complicates matters.

That none of these players are close means that the team can keep the lines together, allow players to build chemistry and go on a roll. When it's time to make the decision Roslovic, or Walman, the team will know better about what lines to tinker and what lines or pairings to leave alone.

For example, both Matt Savoie and Alec Regula are playing their best hockey right now. Having either player move out of the spot they are in seems counterproductive to helping them build confidence.

