Oilers Officially Re-Sign Mattias Ekholm to Three-Year Extension

The Edmonton Oilers have officially announced the re-signing of veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a three-year contract extension worth $4 million per season. TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports that the deal includes a no-move clause, a $2 million signing bonus in the first year, and a $2 million base salary. He adds it's a $4 million base salary next two years.



Ekholm, who is coming back this season after suffering an injury during last season's playoff run is an integral part of the Oilers top-rate blue line.

The deal, confirmed Wednesday morning ahead of the regular-season opener against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place, keeps one of Edmonton’s most reliable blueliners under contract through the 2028-29 season.

Acquired from Nashville ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, Ekholm has been a perfect fit on the Oilers’ back end since his arrival. In 165 games with Edmonton, the Swedish defender has tallied 24 goals and 68 assists for 92 points, while boasting an impressive +83 plus-minus rating.

Last season, he averaged 22:12 of ice time per game, ranking third among Oilers defensemen, while adding 95 blocked shots, 42 hits, and 35 takeaways.

Ekholm has also logged 44 playoff appearances with Edmonton, contributing seven goals and 16 assists.

Injuries and age are becoming a slight concern, but as the salary cap rises, Ekholm's $4 million hit will be easy to absorb. If he can offer the Oilers solid minutes and stay in the team's top four over the next couple of seasons, they'll get good value out of this deal.

The new deal represents a meaningful commitment from both sides. At 34, Ekholm wanted to stay in Edmonton, and the Oilers were eager to keep his veteran presence and steady play as they continue their push for a Stanley Cup. The $4 million AAV provides valuable cost certainty for general manager Stan Bowman, allowing flexibility as the team tries to win a championship, particularly in the new three-year window Connor McDavid gave them this week.

The signing caps off a busy stretch for the Oilers, who also finalized long-term deals with Connor McDavid and Jake Walman earlier this week.

