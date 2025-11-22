Oilers Place Noah Philp On LTIR, Recall Tough Guy From AHL

Noah Philp has been placed on LTIR by the Edmonton Oilers. As a result, the team has called notable tough guy Connor Clattenburg up from the minors.

The Oilers noted on their official website:

"Clattenburg, who was selected in the fifth round (160th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, has recorded one goal, one assist and 59 penalty minutes in 15 games for the Condors this season. The 20-year-old spent last season with the OHL's Flint Firebirds, scoring 16 goals and 19 assists in 46 games with 108 penalty minutes. Clattenburg also had one goal and one assist in five playoff appearances."

Philp has scored two goals and one assist in 15 games with the Oilers this season. It's unclear at this time what the injury is, but that he's been placed on LTIR is not an indication that this is a small issue.

Edmonton travled from Tampa to get ready for the final game of their current seven-game road trip on Saturday against the Florida Panthers.

As was written in a previous post:

"Clattenburg isn’t going to win scoring titles or put up five goals in a season, and he knows it. His game isn’t about putting up points. It’s about being a pest, someone the Oilers haven’t had for a long time." Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer tweeted, "Will be very interested to see the energy that Connor Clattenburg brings for the @EdmontonOilers. The former Flint (OHL) Captain plays a very loud game. He had 59 PIMs in 15 AHL games and hit everything that moved!"

