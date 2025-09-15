Oilers Release Several Rookies From Camp

The Edmonton Oilers made a round of roster moves, releasing defenseman Dru Krebs from his professional tryout. The club also let go of forward Andrew O’Neill, defensemen Jaxen Adam, Carson Woodall, Parker Von Richter, Hyde Davidson, and goaltender Josh Banini from their amateur tryouts.

The organization is starting to shave down their rookie rosters, removing some players from camp and sessions that weren't on the radar for the team this season. The Oilers are 0-2 in rookie games against the Calgary Flames.

"Unfortunately, they weren't the results we wanted, but I think we battled hard," rookies head coach Colin Chaulk said.

The #Oilers Rookies wrapped up game action with another high-scoring contest, falling 5-4 to the Flames in Calgary.

The Edmonton Oilers ' rookies lost both rookie games this weekend to the Calgary Flames, and there were some key takeaways from the matchups.

The Oilers still have plenty of notable names on the rookie roster including Ike Howard, Matt Savoie, Quinn Hutson, Beau Akey, Viljami Marjala, and Connor Clattenburg, all of whom put together strong performances.

Oilers prospects skated in a practice on Monday before attention shifts to next week’s Main Camp, where they’ll battle for NHL roster spots.

The other rookies who don’t make the cut will be assigned to their AHL, ECHL, or junior clubs for the 2025–26 season.

